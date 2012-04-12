Unreasonables, Episode 3: Can Mexico Learn To Recycle?

Luis Duarte wants to make sure Mexico is clean and liveable for his young son. That’s why he started YoReciclo (Spanish for “I recycle”). The country has a paltry recycling rate of just 3.3%, and his company is designed to change that by educating people about the importance of recycling and then collecting, sorting, and cleaning the waste (which they then sell).

Today, learn about Duarte and YoReciclo and then on Thursday come back to see what happens as he uses the resources at the Unreasonable Institute to find ways to grow his company and make a true impact on the environment in Mexico.

This is the latest video in The Unreasonables, a series tracking the participants in the most recent Unreasonable Institute. To see what’s coming up, watch a preview of the whole season and see a list of all the episodes here.