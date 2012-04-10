What Do Google And Gangsters Have In Common?

Two young drug dealers awe at the ingenuity of their Chicken McNuggets and imagine the innovator who must have become incredibly rich off his invention. An older, more experienced dealer, D’Angelo Barksdale, mocks their naiveté, explaining that the man who invented the McNugget is an unknown at the very bottom of the McDonald’s corporate ladder who dreamed up a moneymaking idea for those at the top. What does this story tell you? It’s essentially a debate on the provenance of innovation: Is it driven from the top, by the big hitters? Or from the bottom, by the unknown, underground “misfits.”

This story–one of the best scenes on The Wire (if you could ever choose a best scene on that show)–captures the essence of perhaps the most prevalent myth of innovation: that it comes only from those at the top, those within the closed doors of corporates, those within Silicon Valley startups and Ivy League research labs across the globe. Most, like the young drug dealer, still believe the engine of the economy is fueled by innovators working in the formal world and on the pages of Harvard Business Review.

Our book, The Misfit Economy, is about dispelling this very myth. The “itch” to innovate is not an exclusive privilege of startup entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley. Innovation also comes from the ships of pirates, the underground world of hackers, the havens of Mexican drug lords and the enterprising underworld of Mumbai. Misfit innovators operating outside of the formal economy are a vital part of our economic history (think about Johannes Guttenberg or Nikola Tesla), and will continue to be a part of our economic future. By 2050, one-third of the world’s workers will be employed by the informal economy. In fact, if you combine the annual income of informal markets across the globe, it comes to a staggering $10 trillion. This magnitude means we simply have to care about this: Underground innovators have been ignored and misunderstood for too long.

Let’s start with The Gangster. What is it about gang life that mystifies and arrests popular imagination? Gang life isn’t about just rap, Pimp My Ride, or Hollywood blockbusters. It’s also about innovation and teeming ingenuity. Sudhir Venkatesh brilliantly illustrated the ingenuity of gang life in his book Gang Leader for a Day, the story of which covers the then graduate student’s seven-year study of a major Chicago crack-dealing gang, the Black Kings. J.T., the leader of a large faction of the Black Kings, offers Venkatesh the chance to run his gang for one day. “I don’t see what’s so difficult about your job,” Venkatesh responds. All he ever saw him do, he continues, was “walk around and shake hands with people, spend money, drive nice cars, and party with his friends.”

Despite his fears, he accepts: “Did it really take a self-styled CEO to manage that?” He quickly found that it did. Throughout the day, the young sociologist was faced with one problem after the next. One particular issue: the sale of diluted crack from a few of his dealers.

One of J.T.’s informants relayed to him that Michael, a dealer, was selling diluted product to take a bigger cut. J.T. asked Venkatesh what he would do if he was the gang’s boss and had to deal with Michael.

“Kick him out!”