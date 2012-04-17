Energy Battle! Students Show How Games Can Cut Electric Bills

We’ve written a few times about how games can be used to encourage energy saving–most recently about Opower’s new app .

Adding to the pile of early evidence comes a project in the Netherlands, which shows both the potential benefits of games for efficiency, and, perhaps, their weaknesses.

The game gives you a motivation to start to do something, rather than it being because you have to do it.

Researchers at Delft University of Technology recruited 20 student households in Rotterdam, offering prizes to teams that used the least energy over a month-long period. The teams got an energy meter to tell them their real-time consumption, as well as access to a website where they could see their cumulative usage, and how they fared against each other.

The competition had two aspects. First, teams competed to win a prize for overall efficiency, which was 750 euros ($985) worth of kitchen appliances. The second was to build an interesting “construction” in an online game, using “building blocks” they received for reaching certain energy-saving milestones.

The results were striking, at least on the face of it. The winning team cut its energy use by 45%, and the average reduction across the teams was 25%. (Three didn’t finish.)

When you find out you’re not doing as well as someone else, you want to try to do better.

“The game gives you a motivation to start to do something, rather than it being because you have to do it for the environment,” says Daphne Geelen, one of the researchers. “You can win something. It’s something you can do with your whole household. And it’s a competition. When you find out you’re not doing as well as someone else, you want to try to do better.”

But, Geelen is wary about being too positive. For one, when the researchers went back to check on consumption in the month after the experiment, they found that most of the teams were using near-normal levels of energy, and two had actually started using more energy (possibly out of relief that the contest was over).