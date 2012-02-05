Coca-Cola “Superstition”

As you may have heard by now, the Coca-Cola polar bears are going to be watching the Super Bowl from the cozy confines of an igloo (and also the special site set up for them on Facebook.) In the latest ad to promote the action in the igloo that will be occurring in real time along with the action on the field, the polar bear whose scarf-color indicates he’s rooting for the Giants crosses every appendage on his(?) body to help bring good luck to the team. But how will he(?) be able to drink a carbonated beverage that way? Watch the ad for a glimpse of camaraderie among ursine sports fans.