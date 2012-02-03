Cadillac “Green Hell”

Green Hell is a tough stretch of road on the German countryside that serves as a litmus test for any driver who dares brave it. In Cadillac’s ad for the Super Bowl, created by Fallon, Minneapolis, we become intimately acquainted with Green Hell, which is apparently where the Cadillac ATS was fine-tuned with the intent of taking on the BMW 3 series. It’s not exactly a bumpy ride, but there’s a lot of swerving, so you might want to buckle up.