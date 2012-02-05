Chevy Silverado “2012”

With its gallows-humorous Super Bowl ad, the automaker is staking a claim as the official sponsor of the apocalypse, promising survival for those willing to drive a Silverado right off the lot. At the beginning of the 60-second spot, which was created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, a man and his dog shake free from the End of Days rubble and drive around, surveying the damage. Among the ruins is the much-beloved Frisch’s Big Boy, collapsed highways, and a broken down spaceship. When the two finally arrive at the designated meet spot, they barely have enough time to scarf down some apocalypse Twinkies before their fellow survivors reveal some sad news about a buddy who drove a Ford.

Update: On Super Bowl Sunday, GM Global CMO Joel Ewanick tweeted: “Woke today with letter from Ford asking Chevy to pull 2012 Super Bowl ad. Really! We stand by our longest-lasting most dependable truck.” GM, apparently, will not comply.

In a statement released today, Ewanick said: “We stand by our claims in the commercial, that the Silverado is the most dependable, longest lasting full size pickup on the road. The ad is a whimsical way of putting this claim in the context of the apocalypse…In the meantime, people who are really worried about the Mayan calendar coming true should buy a Silverado right away.”

See the next spot.