Chevy Silverado Rides Out the Apocalypse; Ford Drivers Perish

With its gallows-humorous Super Bowl ad, the automaker is staking a claim as the official sponsor of the apocalypse, promising survival for those willing to drive a Silverado right off the lot. At the beginning of the 60-second spot, which was created by Goodby, Silverstein, & Partners, a man and his dog shake free from the End of Days rubble and drive around, surveying the damage. Among the ruins are collapsed highways, a broken down spaceship, and the much-beloved Frisch’s Big Boy. When the two finally arrive at the designated meet spot, they barely have enough time to scarf down some apocalypse Twinkies before their fellow survivors reveal some sad news about a buddy who drove a Ford. Watch the video below and start brainstorming your designated meet spot.