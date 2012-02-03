Chevy Volt “Aliens”

In making Chevy’s pre-game Super Bowl ad for the electric/gas hybrid Volt, agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners focus once again on the concept of nobody understanding how the car works, and take it to its furthest logical conclusion. When a man finds a bunch of gooey globular aliens in his garage (for the third time this week), he ends up frustrated, not with concern for his own life, but rather with his inability to sufficiently explain how much gas the Volt requires.