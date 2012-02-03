Björk On Collaboration, Vision, Her New York Residency, And All Things “Biophilia”

On some distant planet with an unpronounceable, umlaut-riddled name, Björk is the equivalent of Earth’s Mr. Wizard .

Fortunately, you don’t need a wormhole to watch her, right here in this solar system, combine string theory with actual strings, vocals, digital sounds, a giant custom Icelandic pipe organ, the crack of a lightning bolt-hurling Tesla coil, immersive video walls, and more. Tonight begins her 10-night series of concerts (running through March 2nd) based on her nature-and-technology-inspired album/app/exploration, Biophilia.

The 46-year-old Icelandic born-and-schooled artist is partnering with the Creators Project and the New York Hall of Science in Queens for six performances designed to Björk’s own specs. Based on the debut performance of the show at the Manchester International Festival in July 2011, it’s part science lesson, part technological experiment, part fantastic opera, and it’s the biggest extravaganza in her outsize concert history.

“It does have that feeling of courage-slash-foolhardiness,” Björk tells Co.Create.

Shows at the hall are performed in the round and promoters promise no audience member will be more than a few yards form the stage. Björk will also do a version of the show for four nights at Roseland Ballroom in Manhattan.

Before she got into the thick of planning and rehearsals, we spoke with her at length about all aspects of Biophilia, including the music, apps, public middle school education component, and more. For this story, on the eve of the her New York residency, we get into how the performance in particular took shape, how she gathered together the pieces and collaborators to make it real, and how Biophilia has morphed but never veered outside of her vision.

CO.CREATE: From the music to the technology, Biophilia feels like a leaping-off point, is that right?