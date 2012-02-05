advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Madonna feat. MIA and Nicki Minaj “Gimme

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

“Let’s forget about time and dance our lives away,” Madonna politely asks us in her new music video, which premiered online. The familiarly titled “Gimme All Your Luvin’” ties directly into Madonna’s appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show, complete with football players, cheerleaders, and cohorts MIA and Nicki Minaj (who also be performed at the show.)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life