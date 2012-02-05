advertisement
Century 21 "Smarter. Bolder. Faster."

By Joe Berkowitz

Real estate company Century 21 makes its Super Bowl debut with an ad trumpeting the skills of its agents. A cool and collected redheaded agent is shown facing down three individuals intended to represent Smarts, Boldness, and Speed. Record-holding Olympic athlete Apolo Ohno is definitely fast, and Deion Sanders probably qualifies as bold, but something tells me the choice of Donald Trump as a symbol of intelligence might not sit well with some viewers.

