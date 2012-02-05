The ETrade Baby Is Back With A Creepy Friend

If the E*Trade Baby wasn’t trapped in a state of suspended animation, he would be five years old by now, giving financial advice to his kindergarten teacher. However, he still remains a baby, and in this Super Bowl spot, created by WPP’s Grey, he can be found hanging out where all the cool babies hang out–in a hospital maternity ward. There he consoles a brand-new father who is worried about his daughter’s financial future, and sees a friend who is apparently cruising the joint, looking for some hot baby-on-younger baby action (which is gross). Below, there’s also a video celebrating some of the best moments from the five-year reign of the E*Trade Baby (who is voiced by comedian Pete Holmes).