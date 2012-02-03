The Race For The Second Screen: The Show’s The Thing

“There are players out there, obviously, that want to have an app across all of television,” says Dermot McCormack, executive vice president of digital media for the MTV Networks Music & Logo Group. “We think that advantage we have is, very simply put, we know what happens next.”

One-app-to-rule-them-all solutions, like those discussed in the first part of this series, envision companion platforms that range across users’ TV watching experience. Different channel? Same app. As IntoNow’s Adam Cahan argues, the alternative is chaos. “In a world in which every content owner creates their own apps and we end up with 10,000 apps, what we’ll end up with is a very fragmented world where the consumer experiences are very poor,” he says.

On the other hand, apps tailored to specific shows or networks are in a position to offer up rich, exclusive content. “Nobody else sitting outside of our ecosystem knows when that key moment in the VMAs is or the key moment in Mob Wives is,” says McCormack. “We want to create experiences that leverage the fact that we have the script.”

“A one-app approach did not work very well,” says Itzik Cohen, cofounder and CEO of ClipSync, which has tailored online applications for VH1, the Sundance Channel, and IFC’s Portlandia. “The main reason is that interactive video experiences vary dramatically between genres, audience, screens, whether it’s live, whether it’s on demand. An NFL fan requires a totally different experience than someone who’s watching Days of Our Lives.”

Jesse Redniss, senior vice president of digital at USA Network, agrees–he says it’s too early to funnel users into a single viewing model. USA has taken a broad approach that includes an HTML5 aggregator at characterchatter.com, the official USA Anywhere app, and show-level apps like a Burn Notice graphic novel that extends the show’s story beyond the small screen. But the network also partners with many of the independent app players, like GetGlue, Shazam, and Miso.

“Because the social TV space is basically in its infancy, we want to work with as many partners as possible,” Redniss says. “We’re taking a very experimental approach. We realize that we don’t have the same users for every single show, and even the same shows don’t have [one] type of user. There are a still a ton of lean-back users. There are the users that want to Shazam things and have content pushed to them and there are different users that want to install the Burn Notice interactive graphic novel and take the next step into the content experience. It’s really important to be able to cater to each one of those types of viewers, otherwise we’re forcing people into one type of content experience, which I think is just a horrible user experience overall.”

2012 just feels… to be a turning point year in this whole conversation, where finally the idea that the audience is doing different things and looking for different things becomes a reality, and people will start to program to it.

MTV Networks, meanwhile, has pursued a strategy of network-level “co-viewing” apps–MTV’s WatchWith and VH1’s Co-Star–which combine social chatter with exclusive content. And, according to McCormack, content is king. “So much of this conversation today takes place around the technology piece of it, and I think in a way we want to bring it back to the storytelling piece. How can you tell a story in a new way?” At Viacom, this means script-level integration of social elements, and perhaps even characters or narrative arcs that appear only on the second screen, creating truly integrated “storytelling without borders,” as McCormack glosses it. “2012 just feels, generally to me, to be a turning point year in this whole conversation, where finally the idea that the audience is doing different things and looking for different things becomes a reality, and people will start to program to it,” he says.