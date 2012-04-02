An In-Depth Look At What’s Really Happening At Foxconn

Employees are overworked. At some point in the past 12 months, all three investigated factories went over the FLA Code Standard of 60 hours per week in total and the Chinese legal limit of 40 hours per week. As you might expect, employees are especially overworked during peak production periods, like when a new iPhone is coming out. Almost half of employees reported that there were times when they worked 11 days straight without any time off. On average, employees worked 56 hours a week, and up to 61 hours during peak production.

Despite the long hours, most employees aren’t unhappy about their work schedules–48% of respondents in an FLA survey believed that their working hours were reasonable, and 33.8% said that they would actually like to work more hours to make more cash. Just 18% thought they worked too much.

Foxconn workers make above minimum wage, with a starting salary of RMB1800 (minimum wage in Shenzhen is RMB1500). Sick leave payments are also higher than what is required by the Chinese government. Still, 64% of workers thought that their salary was not enough to cover even basic needs, and 72% of workers don’t think they make enough to buy basic food supplies.