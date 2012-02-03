5 Lessons In Participatory Marketing From Doritos’ “Crash The Super Bowl” And CMO Ann Mukherjee

Beneath marketing buzz phrases like “participatory marketing” is one of the key branding trends of the last several years–the idea that consumers (people) aren’t just passive recipients of messaging but active producers and distributors of brand content of all kinds.

The Super Bowl is, of course, not just the biggest day of the year for football. It’s also one of the biggest days for participatory marketing. And Doritos’ “Crash The Super Bowl” contest has been one of the enduring and successful consumer-generated content campaigns in the game.

It started in September 2006 when Frito-Lay decided that its popular Doritos brand would not air the standard agency-made ads during the next Super Bowl. Instead the brand launched “Crash the Super Bowl,” a contest that invited civilians to create and upload their own Doritos ads. The winners–determined by online voting–would air during the Super Bowl and winning entrants stood to win big money ($25,000 each for finalists, and five- and six-figure bonuses if an ad landed in the Top 3 on the USA Today Ad Meter). At the time, consumer-generated advertising was all the rage among marketers, but was most often an ill-considered me-too move. Doritos’ “Crash the Super Bowl” has been a more concerted initiative and part of a broader consumer-inclusive approach on the part of the brand.

Frito-Lay has many ways to track the success of user generated content ads. To judge the effectiveness of the contest, Doritos measures pass-along value, online contest currency, media value, and brand equity throughout the contest. According to Frito-Lay Chief Marketing Officer, Ann Mukherjee, since the launch of “Crash the Super Bowl” all of those measures have consistently gone up, as have sales. Submissions also doubled this year reaching an all-time high of 6,100. In her analysis, these campaigns have been the most successful marketing initiatives in the brand’s history. Besides, as Mukherjee points out, “I have 25,000 ads in the can…and they’re free!” In fact, the Doritos advertising campaign for 2011 consisted entirely of the best ads from past “Crash the Super Bowl” contests.

This year, Mukherjee will sit in a suite during the game with all five contest finalists as they find out in real time if they are among the two lucky winners. Here, she sits with us and discusses five principles that have made the “Crash the Super Bowl” campaign so effective.

1. Trust the Consumer

Every year Mukherjee hears concerns: Are you sure you can trust random consumers to produce great advertising content? Aren’t you nervous you won’t get the message you’re aiming for? “For me, rule number one is trust the consumer,” she says. “This principle has changed me as a marketer. When you give the freedom to the audience, when they love something, they will take care of it better than someone you actually pay. This is their brand. They’re not going to tarnish it. There hasn’t been a single year I’ve been disappointed.”

The idea of trusting the consumer is felt throughout the contest, starting with the fact that Doritos offers very little in the way of guidelines to the contest entrants. This year’s creative assignment, which has been the same throughout the years of the contest, was: “Make it action-packed. Make it funny. Make it something you’ve never seen before. It’s up to you. Just make it awesome.” The ad must feature Doritos, and contestants must avoid explicit content that wouldn’t be permitted on primetime national network television. Outside of that, Doritos doesn’t touch the ads in any way. “That’s our contract with our consumers,” Mukherjee says. “This generation has a different way of looking at the world. They’re not willing to accept rules or the status quo. We are responding to that.”