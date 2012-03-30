The Climate-Change-Fighting, Deposed Maldives President On His Plans To Return Home

The Maldives, a small island nation in the Indian Ocean with a population of just over 300,000 spread out over hundreds of islands, has a global presence that belies its size. Perhaps you’ve heard of Mohamed Nasheed, the country’s first democratically elected president. Nasheed, who was forced out last month in a coup by supporters of the former dictatorship, is best known for his attempts to bring worldwide awareness to climate change, largely because the low-lying Maldives are in immediate danger of being overtaken by sea-level rise.

Nasheed held the world’s first underwater cabinet meeting (get it?), pledged to make the Maldives carbon neutral by 2020, loudly lobbied for an international agreement during the 2009 Copenhagen climate summit, and is now the star of a new movie, The Island President, that follows Nasheed before, during, and after the Copenhagen meeting. During his trip to the U.S. for the film’s New York City premiere, we spoke to Nasheed about the movie, whether the developing world can help fight climate change, and his plans to return to the country that deposed him.

Co.Exist: What are you up to now that you’re not in the Maldives?

Mohamed Nasheed: Well, there was a coup and I’ve been forced out of office. Gayoom had been [in power in the Maldives] for the past 30 years, and he’s back. We need to get the country back on track as quickly as possible. Elections are very, very important. The longer we leave it as it is, the dictatorship will become more entrenched. But this is a good opportunity for us to see how we might be able to talk to as many people as possible about what is happening in the Maldives as well as on climate issues. I think the [climate change] situation hasn’t improved at all. We need to see how we can continue campaigning.

When I saw The Island President premiere in San Francisco, the people behind the movie mentioned afterwards that you were concerned about the new government squandering cash from the international community that was intended to bring the Maldives to carbon neutrality. Is this a big concern for you?

It is a police state now, and the police and the military are calling the shots. They want to get their things done before anything else.

Do you think it’s too late to completely stop runaway climate change?