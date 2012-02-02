“The Dictator” Trailer

Bushily bearded Borat-creator Sacha Baron Cohen will pop up during the Super Bowl in a brief preview for his new movie, The Dictator, which comes out in theatres this summer. Although the footage in the ad doesn’t really expand upon the trailers that have already been released online (yes, that clunky Kardashian joke is still here), Cohen’s character has a special Game Day message for us that just might make up for it.