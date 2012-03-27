SolarCity Wants To Make Home Energy Efficiency Accessible To The Masses

SolarCity, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, announced today that it plans to offer home energy efficiency loans to customers across the country to remove the burden of upfront costs. One example: a zero-percent down, one year loan that give customers time to take advantage of state and local rebates (SolarCity does all the paperwork). SolarCity has installed 10% of all solar rooftop systems in the U.S. It’s most well-known for its solar lease program, which allows customers to pay a monthly cost for solar panels instead of an upfront cost.