General Electric “Power and Beer”

Not only does General Electric have its Appliance Park facility in Louisville, Kentucky, the company also has its Turbine Manufacturing plant in Schenectady, New York.

In this Super Bowl ad, created by BBDO New York, we meet a lot of the workers who help run the plant. Later, we also see some of these some workers gleefully inform the regulars at a local bar that the power these turbines provide is responsible for providing their beer.

The ad is one of two GE will have in the Super Bowl, and concludes with the hashtag #whatworks, which will be part of a broader campaign from the company.





