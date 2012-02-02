General Electric “Building Something Big In Louisville”

One of two General Electric spots in the Super Bowl, “Building Something Big” sidesteps the pyrotechnics and shock value, opting instead to give a simple tour of Appliance Park, the company plant in Louisville, Kentucky. (One wonders whether this plant is anywhere near Toyota’s facility in Kentucky.) The 45-second ad, created by BBDO New York, is narrated by several different workers at Appliance Park, who all sing the praises of GE’s commitment to providing jobs for a country in need.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens