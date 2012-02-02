advertisement
General Electric “Building Something Big In Louisville”

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

One of two General Electric spots in the Super Bowl, “Building Something Big” sidesteps the pyrotechnics and shock value, opting instead to give a simple tour of Appliance Park, the company plant in Louisville, Kentucky. (One wonders whether this plant is anywhere near Toyota’s facility in Kentucky.) The 45-second ad, created by BBDO New York, is narrated by several different workers at Appliance Park, who all sing the praises of GE’s commitment to providing jobs for a country in need.

