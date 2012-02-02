General Electric “Building Something Big In Louisville”

One of two General Electric spots in the Super Bowl, “Building Something Big” sidesteps the pyrotechnics and shock value, opting instead to give a simple tour of Appliance Park, the company plant in Louisville, Kentucky. (One wonders whether this plant is anywhere near Toyota’s facility in Kentucky.) The 45-second ad, created by BBDO New York, is narrated by several different workers at Appliance Park, who all sing the praises of GE’s commitment to providing jobs for a country in need.