If A Bear Falls In The Forest, Will We See It On Google Maps? Behind “Bear 71”

Bear 71 is tough to explain in one breath. It helps to just dive into the 20-minute interactive film online and be enveloped by the moving pieces. There’s a navigable grid; video clips intermittently take over the full screen; your webcam monitors you. And there’s a narrator, the eponymous bear given a somber human voice, that holds it all together.

“Everyone I’ve talked to who’s experienced it is at the same time kind of in awe and sad and somewhat creeped out–I think that’s good,” says Bear 71 co-creator Leanne Allison. “For me, it’s a success if people want to shut down their computers and go crawl under a tree for a while.” And while the documentarian remains in sync with her environmentalist roots, she quickly came to the idea of merging the story of Bear 71, a radio-collared grizzly closely monitored from 2001 to 2009, with a parable for a tech-dominated society.

The National Film Board of Canada project recently debuted as an unmissable installation at Sundance Film Festival’s New Frontier Pavilion. The final product makes much of the overlap between the “wired world and the wild world.” The interactive film follows the fate of a grizzly as it moves through Banff National Park in Alberta, a once-wild area now being encroached upon by human development. An anecdote two minutes into the film goes: “A pine needle fell in the forest. The eagle saw it fall. The deer heard it. The bear smelled it. And after the pine needle hit the ground, Google made the information instantly available worldwide.”

Allison was struck by the uniqueness of Alberta’s nearby Banff National Park being the most world’s developed location where grizzly bears continue to reside. “I spent a lot of time thinking about what it’s like for them to deal with the kind of maze we’ve created for them with the highways, the train, the trails, town developments,” she says.

Allison’s first film was 2004’s NFB project Being Caribou, featuring her and her Banff park ranger husband, the impossibly masculinely named Karsten Heuer. Armed with that experience (and a Gemini Award earned for it), Allison homed in on Bear 71’s life, beginning with millions of low-resolution wildlife photographs taken from motion-triggered trail cameras within Banff.

“Bear 71 was essentially watched every day of her life, so there was a tremendous amount known about her,” Allison says. “There was the potential to tell the story in a different way.” That’s where the NFB’s digital studio came in.

Loc Dao, the NFB’s creative studio head and executive producer of Bear 71, likened the experience of Banff’s wildlife to a new mainstay for urban humans: Being captured by surveillance cameras constantly, in public places like convenience stores and parking lots and elevators. “We knew there was a bigger story around technology and surveillance that really fit in here,” Dao says.