Chevrolet “Stunt Anthem”

The new Chevy Sonic can (and does) take a beating in Chevrolet’s Super Bowl ad this year. The 60-second spot from Goodby, Silverstein & Partners plays like a music video–stunt drivers race through imaginative obstacles, some of which include a series of pianos placed on their sides. Much like the Jackass crew, these daredevils earn their do-not-try-this-at-home warning.

