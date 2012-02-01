advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Kia “5 Hours of Adriana Lima Waving a Flag”

Kia “5 Hours of Adriana Lima Waving a Flag”
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

This five hours worth of supermodel Adriana Lima waving a racing flag in slow motion is part of agency David & Goliath’s rollout of its Super Bowl ad for the Kia Optima, which should finally reveal what Adriana Lima is getting us all revved up for.


See the next ad.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life