How Many Hours Worth Of Adriana Lima Waving A Flag Can You Handle?

Does what it says on the tin: Here is five hours worth of supermodel Adriana Lima waving a racing flag in slow motion, forever signaling the beginning of something that isn’t quite happening just yet.

The one-note bandwidth-stuffer may be almost as long as the Academy Awards, but it’s actually made for another huge televised event. The hypnotic video is part of agency David & Goliath’s rollout of its Super Bowl ad for Kia. The agency has released 15-second teasers of the flag-waving, but decided why have a small taste when you could have a fetish-satisfying five hours. Will some sort of race get underway on game day? Oh, the suspense.