Dannon “The Tease”

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Dannon touts its Oikos line of Greek Yogurt as “possibly the best Greek Yogurt in the world.” In order to demonstrate the deliciousness of the yogurt, agencies Poptent and Y&R have created an ad showing how a hungry woman reacts when a snack-sharing John Stamos starts hogging too many spoonfuls in a row. Your move, Fage.

