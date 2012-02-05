Best Buy “Innovators”

In its Super Bowl entry from agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Best Buy salutes tech creativity–bringing together a cavalcade of old school innovators such as Phillipe Kahn (camera phones) and Ray Kurzweil (speech recognition software) and younger upstarts like Kevin Systrom (Instagram) and the guys who created Shazam. The ad even makes reference to a very recent controversy involving a certain actor getting kicked off of a certain airplane, in giving an overview of who makes all that mobile tech possible.