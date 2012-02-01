Camry “Kentucky”

Toyota plays it safe in this Super Bowl ad for the Camry, delivering an ode to the men and women who work in the automaker’s plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. The spot is narrated by Sean Cooley, a 15-year veteran of the Camry assembly line. His story is part of a larger series, created by Saatchi LA, profiling real Camry drivers talking about their relationship with their car.

With a still-unstable economy and a stagnant job market, Toyota is betting on the reassuring imagery of autoworkers stopping in for a cup of joe at the local diner before punching in, while their children take in an early morning football practice near the town water tower. Although the spot may leave international viewers cold, it should play well with American audiences during the year’s biggest football game.

