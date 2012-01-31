This Is An Ad For Medical Clowns

Dream Doctors may sound like a straight-to-the-point dating service, but it is, in fact, an Israeli initiative that provides hospital patients with “clowning therapy.”

Israeli agency Shalmor Avnon Amichay/Y&R Interactive promotes the service with this campaign depicting nightmarish microscopic entities sporting googly-eyed nose glasses. The copy on the ads reads: “For a few minutes the disease is less scary.”

Dream Doctors is a 10-year-old project that promotes “professional medical clowning” in medical services at Israeli hospitals.

According to the Dream Doctors site, organizers are looking to “expand the number of patients benefitting from Dream Doctors and transform Clowning Therapy into an officially recognized and firmly established paramedical profession acquired through a specialized academic training program.”