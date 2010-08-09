5 Futuristic Metals That Are More Metal Than Apple’s Fancy Metal

Apple grabbed the exclusive rights this week for amorphous, non-crystalline metal alloys owned by Liquidmetal Technologies as part of what is presumably a plan to make even stronger, lighter electronic devices. The alloys are impressive–harder than titanium or aluminum alloys, scratch and corrosion-resistant, and ultra-light, according to AppleInsider. But Apple hardly owns the futuristic metal market. Below, some of our favorite innovative metal objects and alloys.





Inflatable metal chair, anyone? Designed by architect Oskar Zieta and materials scientist Philipp Dohmen, the chair is built with thin sheet metal that has been inflated with tubes releasing high-pressure air. The pair have also built an inflatable metal stool. Zieta and Dohmen are also working on large-scale installations.