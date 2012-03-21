advertisement
Biomimicry In Action: This Man Built His Own Bird Wings, Successfully Flies

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

If you’ve ever thought about how much easier life would be if you had wings, check out this video. Dutch engineer Jarno Smeets created his wings with 37 ounces of fabric, Wii controllers, Turnigy motors, and accelerometers taken from an HTC Wildfire Android phone. Smeets says his design is inspired by the albatross.

