To Get The Smart Grid, Businesses And Cities Need To Take The Leap First

Designed over 100 years before the first personal computer, the power grid has been called the most complicated system ever devised by man. But despite its intricate infrastructure, most businesses don’t know or care how it works–as long as their lights stay on, it’s business as usual.

This simple fact of complacency is one of the main reasons why we haven’t seen the adoption of the smart grid, the next generation of the grid.

This needs to change. The days of utilities, cities, and companies large and small living harmoniously separate lives have come to an end, and the answer to a smart grid rollout doesn’t lie squarely with one group. It will depend on all entities, which previously never had to interact unless there was a power outage, engaging each other in an entirely new and uncharted way, disrupting “business as usual” and introducing a new way of operations.

For the first time, utilities are moving toward a customer-centric model, and will be looking toward their main customers, cities and enterprises, for help. But these customers, who depend on a reliable, affordable supply of energy, need to get off the sidelines too. To fully activate the benefits of a smart grid, businesses and cities must begin using the intelligent energy technologies available to them today, in turn evolving from passive to active consumers of energy.

All of America’s businesses and governments have a special role and responsibility in the advancement of the smart grid: to get up to speed on how to take advantage of energy management technologies to lower usage and increase efficiencies in their operations and facilities.

You can’t have a smart grid without smart buildings, and all businesses can take advantage of smart building technologies today. This makes good sense now–reduced energy usage, lower costs, continuous improvement, and a more sustainable operation–and will take best advantage of the smart grid of tomorrow. Achieving this not only reaps these rewards, but gives utilities the insight they need to provide the right energy to their customers at the right time, as well as control and manage consumption for a fully intelligent grid.

A prime example is demand response, the ability of electric companies and consumers to communicate with each other to figure out the best times to produce and consume electricity. It’s been called the “killer app” of the smart grid, but without adoption by our nation’s extensive and energy-hungry industrial, commercial, and municipal facilities, demand response could become the killer missed opportunity of the smart grid.