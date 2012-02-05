advertisement
Pepsi Max “Check Out”

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

The centerpiece of Pepsi’s Super Bowl campaign will be its big, splashy ad, featuring The X-Factor winner, Melanie Amaro, and some surprise guests. Also airing during the game, however, will be this second spot for Pepsi Max. In this playfully mud-slinging ad, created by agency TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A., a Coke Zero truck driver tries to sneak in a Pepsi Max at the grocery store without being branded a hypocrite. Of course, he is able to slip away from the cashier, wholly unnoticed, with his treasonous Pepsi Max in tow (Just kidding, that’s not what happens at all.)

