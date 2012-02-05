Pepsi Max “Check Out”

The centerpiece of Pepsi’s Super Bowl campaign will be its big, splashy ad, featuring The X-Factor winner, Melanie Amaro, and some surprise guests. Also airing during the game, however, will be this second spot for Pepsi Max. In this playfully mud-slinging ad, created by agency TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A., a Coke Zero truck driver tries to sneak in a Pepsi Max at the grocery store without being branded a hypocrite. Of course, he is able to slip away from the cashier, wholly unnoticed, with his treasonous Pepsi Max in tow (Just kidding, that’s not what happens at all.)
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens