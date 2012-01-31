advertisement
Doritos “Man’s Best Friend”

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Doritos’ annual Crash the Superbowl contest awards five commercial-directing finalists a trip to the game and a chance to have their ad played during it. In this finalist’s submission, a threatening-looking, Great Dane has a terrible secret involving a dead feline. Luckily, the mischievous mutt is able to buy the nearest witness’s silence in exchange for a bag of nacho cheesy goodness. If that witness isn’t able to honor the code of silence, it is implied, he just may end up sleeping with the kittens.

