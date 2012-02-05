Doritos “Sling Baby”

Disappointingly, the name of this ad does not in fact signify a reverse Ferris Bueller Honda ad-like depiction of what Billy Bob Thronton’s character from the movie Sling Blade would be like as an infant. However, it does have a lot of other fun things going for it, including an annoying child’s comeuppance, a vengeful granny, and a magical, Dorito-loving baby. A finalist in Doritos’ annual Crash the Superbowl contest, along with four others all vying for airtime during this game, this ad will have to tide us over until the real, Billy Bob Thornton-approved Sling Baby arrives some day, when the world is finally ready.