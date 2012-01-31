advertisement
Doritos “Bird of Prey”

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

In this user-generated ad, one of five finalists in the Doritos’ “Crash the Super Bowl” contest, one of five which might air during the game, an office drone is psychopathically transformed into a bird of prey every time he gets near an open bag of a certain nacho cheese-flavored tortilla chip.

