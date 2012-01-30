Century 21 “Apolo Anton Ohno”

In case you ever wondered what it is that real estate agents have in common with the fastest ice skater in the world, Century 21 has got the answers.

This Super Bowl spot features the most decorated American Winter Olympic athlete of all time, Apolo Ohno, skating around a rink while a confidently poised Century 21 agent watches from just outside. The ad is set to run early in the game, teasing some kind of third-quarter showdown between the two masters of their respective fields. I’d like to say that my money’s on Ohno, but that agent has a certain quiet fury in her eyes.