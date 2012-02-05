advertisement
H&M “David Beckham”

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Considering the tendency of most Super Bowl commercials to cater to the men in the audience with so many bikinis and supermodels, this H&M ad is a refreshing change of pace. The message is simple: international soccer hottie David Beckham has a line of bodywear (read: underwear) available for purchase at H&M. Rather than make any jokes or cram any story into the ad, it’s just the man and his bodywear, ripe for the ogling.

