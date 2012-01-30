Square Enix: A Tale Of Two Gaming Cultures

When Mike Fischer took the reins of the U.S. subsidiary of Square Enix in 2010, the Japanese developer of Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy, and Dragon Quest had just merged with Britain’s Eidos, creator of Tomb Raider, Hitman, and Deus Ex . It was a marriage of two gaming companies and Eastern and Western sensibilities. Complicating matters was the changing gaming landscape thanks to exploding social media and mobile platforms.

As CEO of Square Enix North America, Fischer was tasked with bridging cultures in both managerial and content development capacities, and navigating through new gaming genres and platforms. Those directives are now coming to fruition in such disparate forms as Final Fantasy XIII-2, the latest installment of its 25-year-old flagship title that released Jan. 31; The Great Outdoors, a hunting/fishing-themed MMO (massive multiplayer online game); and Quantum Conundrum, a whimsical puzzle game from rising star Kim Swift.

“I was challenged to find a way for two corporate and gaming cultures to communicate, and bring in fresh talent who could do more than just localize and market games from Japan and Europe,“ says Fischer, who is fluent in Japanese and collaborates with studios in Tokyo, London, Copenhagen, Montreal, and Redwood City, CA, from his Los Angeles base. “At the same time, there’s a global shift towards different types of gaming and business models in online, social, and mobile gaming. I inherited this really unique model for our subsidiary. I have this incredible flow of content [from Square Enix and Eidos] that can sustain our business and pay our rent, so we can create smaller, more agile projects and take more creative risks.”

Photo courtesy of Eric So

Cultural Differences in Game Design

Fischer’s multi-culturalism is a by-product of a 20-year career in Japan, the U.S., and the U.K. at Nintendo, Sega, Namco, and Microsoft. An engineering-turned-business major, Fischer initially moved to Japan to teach English in 1988, when gaming jobs proved scarce, and taught himself Japanese through books, conversation, and translating gaming manuals.

Within the corporate structure of Square Enix, Fischer notes more of a cultural chasm between creatives and suits, than between hemispheres. “Two game developers from two different countries will be able to get along and communicate better than a marketer and engineer from the same company,“ he laughs.

Cultural differences arise in how the regional offices engage their respective creative communities. Japanese studios focus on a single creator’s big vision, while Western studios require more advanced planning. “A Japanese developer might throw down a four-page handwritten treatment for a game, and it’s about the studios grokking the developer’s sensibility,” says Fischer. “Whereas a Western developer will turn in a 300-page document with every aspect mapped out, and key is to understand the spirit of the game. Neither one is ideal. You want to know what you’re getting, but you also want flexibility.