advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Hyundai “Think Fast”

Hyundai “Think Fast”
By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

In this 30-second spot scheduled for the fourth quarter of the game, Hyundai introduces Bob, a character that will appear in Hyundai’s social media efforts. Here, Bob has a health-related incident while dispensing business advice to a young coworker driving a Genesis Coupe R-Spec.

–>
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life