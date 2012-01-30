PlayUp’s Mobile App Bringing Super Bowl Smack Talk To Fans Everywhere

When the New York Giants and the New England Patriots face off in the Super Bowl this weekend, here’s a fun fact you can trot out to impress even the most die-hard football geeks: According to Dennis Lee, CEO of PlayUp USA, there are “a ton” of New England Patriots fans in India. You heard that right, India–a country better known for stirring the emotions of legions of cricket devotees–apparently has a contingent of people passionate for pigskin. And all it takes to talk smack with them, or equally dedicated family and friends during the big game, is an app.

As PlayUp’s burgeoning social network strives to building mobile communities around sports (it started in Australia in ’07 and launched in the U.S. last year), Lee’s expecting fans of every stripe all over the world to come together in the platform’s chat rooms to cheer (or jeer) for their favorite team during the Super Bowl.

Chat rooms? Aren’t those so last century? Not so, says Lee. “Fans share their comments at games, tailgate parties, watercoolers, and on sports talk radio. PlayUp makes it easier. Now they have the opportunity to tell the world [in an open chat] or select groups of friends [in a private forum] instantly and in the palm of their hand. No need to be alone on the couch anymore watching the game.”

Though you can’t view any actual games directly from the app, PlayUp does offer real-time scoring and stats for every NFL, college football, NHL, NBA, MLB, and MLS game, as well as soccer, cricket, and Australian Rules Football around the globe. That amounts to about 20,000 live games per year.

That’s the appeal of PlayUp for both casual fans and dedicated followers, according to Lee. The play-by-play feed is coupled with an option to create private rooms to discuss the action with close friends or join public rooms to interact with fans from around the world, he says.

Scattered between Hong Kong, Canada, Switzerland, and San Francisco, Lee’s own family experienced this firsthand as the app became an indispensable tool for keeping up with each other around their shared passion for sports (Go Bruins!). “People want to talk about sports in context,” he asserts. “It’s not like Facebook where you’ll be browsing someone’s photos or seeing who’s birthday it is instead of focusing on the game.”

PlayUp’s proving there’s a growing need for that kind of no-frills talk in “virtual family room-style,” even beyond sports supersites such as ESPN.com and hashtag conversations on Twitter. So far, the app’s “approaching seven figures in downloads” since its launch in October. Though PlayUp regularly has between 50-75 people participating in live open chats, Lee says the demand for its unmoderated private chats exceeds its public counterpart.