advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Kia “Big Game”

Kia “Big Game”
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Gentlemen, start your engines. In this teaser for Kia’s Super Bowl spot, a determined-looking Adriana Lima, wearing some complicated midriff-bearing uniform from the future, waves a racing flag in slow motion, to the tune of golden oldie “Mr. Sandman.” This song selection is an allusion to the fact that the ad is said to feature an ‘extreme dream sequence.’ No doubt, it will probably inspire some of those too.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life