Kia “Big Game”

Gentlemen, start your engines. In this teaser for Kia’s Super Bowl spot, a determined-looking Adriana Lima, wearing some complicated midriff-bearing uniform from the future, waves a racing flag in slow motion, to the tune of golden oldie “Mr. Sandman.” This song selection is an allusion to the fact that the ad is said to feature an ‘extreme dream sequence.’ No doubt, it will probably inspire some of those too.