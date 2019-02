Toyota returns to Super Bowl advertising with this spot for the Camry.

Pizza curtains, slimming rain and beefcake furniture all make an appearance in the Camry Super Bowl spot created by agency Saatchi & Saatchi L.A. The spot, directed by MJZ’s Tom Kuntz, announces the redesign of America’s most popular car and some other wacky things that Toyota has taken a crack at reinventing.

See the next spot.