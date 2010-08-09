MTV Appoints First-Ever TJ–That’s Twitter Jockey

This is Gabi Gregg, a 23-year-old, Detroit-born, Chicago native, and now New York’s newest New Yorker. She’s also the world’s first TJ, or Twitter Jockey, which entails tweeting music news as it happens. She beat out four rivals for the gig in last night’s live finale and today was her first day at the MTV offices–as you can see from the pic above.

Gabi, who created the Young, Fat and Fabulous blog, is now basically MTV’s social media presence. She’s attractive, self-aware, funny, extremely verbose–and she sure gets the Internet. (She also gets the verbose thing: “So much to say about how I feel right now, but keeping it to 140 characters or less I’ll say #VMAs here I come!” was her victory tweet last night.

With social media-savvy artists such as Robyn coming up with Twitter-centric projects, MTV’s move (in conjunction with ZYNC, American Express’s training Charge Charge card) has come in the nick of time. Twitter is the perfect medium for the music channel to target its viewers through–and Gabi knows that. “I think Twitter and Facebook will be much more heavily used for consumer purposes,” she said when asked about what social networking meant for businesses. “Companies collect data from people’s social networks regarding the type of purchases they are likely to make, and will thus advertise and recommend goods and services based on that data.”

Any companies, however, thinking that Gabi’s ready to spend, spend, spend the money she makes from the prize, may just have to think again. First up, she’s paying off her student loans.