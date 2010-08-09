So Many Words, So Little Dough: How OpenSky Is Going to Change Web Math

A fundamental truth of the Web is that it is easy to publish but hard to monetize. Literally millions of publishers post content on a daily basis yet few reap enough cash to justify the investment in time and energy. Even highly popular bloggers with hundreds of thousands of loyal readers struggle to make the math work. Small manufacturers that set up their own online stores have little hope of drawing large enough audiences to make ends meet. And consumers for the most part struggle to know what to buy and from whom – especially when it comes to specialty goods.

Enter OpenSky, which bounded out of beta last week vowing

to change all this. I was aware of OpenSky through evangelist Ted

Rubin but didn’t really get the concept until I sat down with the

principals and one of their early beta testers for a couple of hours at

their opening soiree. I now get it. And while OpenSky benefits

publishers, their readers, and small-scale manufacturers with a robust

Web platform, I think the idea boils down to this: OpenSky is a

scalable micro-commerce utility that enables publishers of all sizes to

actually make money on the Web.

That said, the best way to

understand OpenSky is to look at it from the perspective of each of the

constituents; publishers, manufacturers, and consumers. In the process,

you should come to understand why I think OpenSky is indeed a game

changer, and will bring profits to publishers, markets to manufacturers

and peace of mind to consumers faster than you can say, ka-ching.

Sharing,

Not Schilling: The Bloggers Perspective

Marta Wohrle, a veteran

of the publishing industry, started her blog, TruthInAging.com, in 2008.

According the site, “Truth In Aging writes honest, thorough and, we

hope, fun reviews of anti-aging cosmetic, makeup and hair products.”

Reaching out to friends and family, Marta was able to build a nice

following that doubled in 2010 thanks to a strong SEO program. But

Marta still had a problem. She noted, “Even with Google AdSense

delivering an average $7-8cpm and my Amazon affiliate program delivering

7% on referred sales, I wasn’t making enough to justify my time.”

With

a sizable mailing list and over 45,000 visitors a month (according to

Compete.com), Marta was an early beta tester of OpenSky, having already

been searching for a way to increase her Web revenue. Noted Marta, “At

first I was a little concerned that my readers might be offended if I

started selling products I reviewed right from my site.” Creating a

small group of “VIP customers” to test with, Marta found that only 2 out

of 400 suggested she might be “going to far” while the others were

overwhelmingly positive. Relieved, Marta pressed forward, excited at

the prospects of gaining half the profit on each product sold, the other

half going to OpenSky.

Marta explained that, “By selling the products I have been

reviewing and recommending directly on my site, I make it easier for my

readers to buy them and at least double my profit margin compared to

Amazon in the process. My readers trust me and I don’t dare break that

trust by recommending anything I don’t believe in,” she added,

identifying one of the lynchpins of OpenSky’s value proposition.

Successful publishers like Marta depend on building and maintaining

trust with their readers–selling inferior products just to make a buck

would jeopardize the whole enterprise.