When Star Wars Met “Parks & Recreation”

Some would say that Pawnee, Indiana is already located in a galaxy far, far away, but the small town’s resident goofball Andy Dwyer has just taken a trip to someplace much, much further.

Relax Parks & Rec fans, Andy isn’t being written out of the show; rather, the actor who plays Andy (Anna Faris’ husband, Chris Pratt) has lent his lovably dim-witted persona to a new Star Wars video game for Xbox 360’s Kinect. Although no actual game material is shown in the ad, the sight of Pratt’s affable everyman engaged in a light saber duel with Darth Vader is enough to get the point across: this game transports every player to the Death Star, no matter how much they might not belong there. Pratt, clearly in his Andy Dwyer idiom, can’t seem to take the threat of Darth Vader seriously, and instead spends much of the not-so-epic battle marveling at the vwoom-sound his lightsaber makes.

This isn’t even the first interesting ad that Kinect has put out this year, but it’s definitely the funniest.