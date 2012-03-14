Creating A Data-Driven Approach To Social Impact

Akhtar Badshah is Microsoft’s senior director for global community affairs. The software giant knows a thing or two about data, and so when they give money to social projects, they look at hard numbers.

But what’s more important than just whether a project succeeded or not, says Badshah, is why: What assumptions did you make that turned out to be wrong, positively or negatively? It’s learning from why things turned out differently than expected that will lead to a more effective innovation the next time.

This video is part of a series on prominent social innovators, convened by PwC during the 2011 Social Innovation Summit and discussing their work that we’ll be hosting here on Co.Exist.

Here’s a little preview of everyone who will be featured.