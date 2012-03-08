Everyone Is Recycling (Or Trading In) Their Old iPads

The bad news: Our throw-away culture has gotten to the point that gadget trade-in site Gazelle saw someone selling their iPad once every eight seconds during the first hour of yesterday’s iPad event. The good news: people aren’t just throwing the gadgets away; they’re sending them to a place where they will either be refurbished or recycled. Maybe the money has something to do with it–Gazelle offers over $200 for iPad 2s.
