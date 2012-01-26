Super Bowl XLVI: Ferris Bueller Teases Honda Super Bowl Ad

If you were born the year Ferris Bueller’s Day Off came out in theaters, you would be about 26 years old today. If that seems hard for fans of the seminal John Hughes movie (basically everybody) to believe, imagine how Matthew Broderick probably feels about it.

Broderick has been making those fans twist and shout again by showing up in a mysterious teaser related to, we’ve all been assuming, the Super Bowl. It is, apparently, a Honda Super Bowl spot. Now we can only hold our collective breath and wait to see if Cameron Frye show ups in his Red Wings jersey and Charlie Sheen appears asking the eternal question, “Drugs?”