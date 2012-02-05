Lexus “The Beast”

Finally, an ad that answers the question of whether the next generation of Lexus can be contained. (No, it cannot.) In this Jurassic Park-ian clip, the new Lexus makes quite an impression from offscreen, and then bursts through it’s conainment locker like a bloodthirsty dinosaur. Hopefully we’ll all survive this commercial and one day learn to tame the dangerous all-new 2013 Lexus GS.