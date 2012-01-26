advertisement
Century 21 “Ask the Competition”

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Century 21’s teaser for their big Super Bowl ad plays up how shrouded in secrecy the ad is, while at the same time making fun of the idea that any real estate company would bother making a Super Bowl commercial at all. Is this a sly commentary on our still not-quite-stable financial times? Perhaps. But probably not. We’ll find out what the fuss is all about together on February 5th, though.

